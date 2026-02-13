Brian Bell Appointed as UK's New Chief Economic Adviser

The British government announced on Friday the appointment of Brian Bell as the new chief economic adviser to finance minister Rachel Reeves and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Bell will focus on macroeconomy and fiscal policy.

Currently serving as the Chair of the Migration Advisory Committee, Bell is also an Economics Professor at King's College London. His resume includes significant roles at the Bank of England, the International Monetary Fund, and various positions in the private sector as an economist and proprietary trader for London-based hedge funds and investment banks.

In a statement, Bell described the UK's current economic climate as 'pivotal,' emphasizing an ambitious governmental plan aimed at fostering growth, reducing living costs, and enhancing economic security for households and businesses nationwide. Bell replaces long-standing civil servant Sam Beckett, who had been in the role since 2023.

