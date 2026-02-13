BNP Sweeps to Power in Historic Bangladesh Elections

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) achieved a landslide victory in Bangladesh's parliamentary elections, marking its return to power after nearly 20 years. The party's leader, Tarique Rahman, is expected to assume the role of Prime Minister, stepping into a challenging landscape marked by months of political turmoil and economic instability.

Since the fall of the previous government led by Sheikh Hasina in 2024, the interim government, under Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has been tasked with managing the country's affairs. The BNP's victory is seen as vital for the nation's stability, restored investor confidence, and the revival of key sectors, including its massive garment industry.

BNP's win secures 212 seats out of 299, providing a strong parliamentary majority necessary to implement reforms efficiently. Amidst regional geopolitical interests by powers like the U.S., India, and China, Rahman's leadership tests his diplomatic and governance mettle. The BNP urged calm celebrations, emphasizing priority for economic growth and societal stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)