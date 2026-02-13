Left Menu

BNP Sweeps to Power in Historic Bangladesh Elections

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) won a significant majority in the parliamentary elections, poised to return to power after two decades. Tarique Rahman, slated to become the Prime Minister, faces tasks of restoring stability and reviving the economy post-Sheikh Hasina's government. The BNP won 212 out of 299 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:50 IST
BNP Sweeps to Power in Historic Bangladesh Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) achieved a landslide victory in Bangladesh's parliamentary elections, marking its return to power after nearly 20 years. The party's leader, Tarique Rahman, is expected to assume the role of Prime Minister, stepping into a challenging landscape marked by months of political turmoil and economic instability.

Since the fall of the previous government led by Sheikh Hasina in 2024, the interim government, under Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has been tasked with managing the country's affairs. The BNP's victory is seen as vital for the nation's stability, restored investor confidence, and the revival of key sectors, including its massive garment industry.

BNP's win secures 212 seats out of 299, providing a strong parliamentary majority necessary to implement reforms efficiently. Amidst regional geopolitical interests by powers like the U.S., India, and China, Rahman's leadership tests his diplomatic and governance mettle. The BNP urged calm celebrations, emphasizing priority for economic growth and societal stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
WTO Chief Backs U.S. Push for Trade System Overhaul

WTO Chief Backs U.S. Push for Trade System Overhaul

 Global
2
Jharkhand Slaps Hefty Fine on Hindustan Copper

Jharkhand Slaps Hefty Fine on Hindustan Copper

 India
3
Treasury Launches Whistleblower Website Amid Minnesota Fraud Scandal

Treasury Launches Whistleblower Website Amid Minnesota Fraud Scandal

 United States
4
Officer Nabbed: Bribe Stings in Srinagar

Officer Nabbed: Bribe Stings in Srinagar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026