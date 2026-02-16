High Court Grants Bail to Medicine Shop Owner Amid Contraband Controversy

A medicine shop owner in West Bengal has been granted bail by the Calcutta High Court after being arrested for storing substantial amounts of cough syrup. The court highlighted the lack of any government circular in the state that limits the storage amounts of such medicine.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh emphasized that the state failed to provide evidence showing that the stored substances were intended for illegal purposes. This, despite a case being filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, pointing to the importance of clear regulatory guidelines.

The owner, represented by his legal team, argued he was improperly detained, maintaining that he operates his business with a valid license. This case underscores the need for clarifying regulations around medicinal storage to avoid legal ambiguities.

(With inputs from agencies.)