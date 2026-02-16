Political Turmoil in Assam: Bhupen Borah's Resignation Sparks Controversy

Bhupen Borah's sudden resignation as Assam Congress chief has created a political rift in the region, catching the attention of both the Congress high command and the BJP. Despite AICC state in-charge Jitendra Singh's assertion that Borah withdrew his resignation, the former leader seems to be at a crossroads.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended an open invitation to Borah to join the BJP, promising a 'safe seat' for him in elections. The situation intensified as Borah sought time to reconsider after consulting with his family, citing potential impacts on their business interests.

While senior Congress leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi, appealed for Borah's return, opposition groups have also expressed their determination to keep Borah from joining the BJP. The evolving situation underscores the shifting dynamics in Assam's political landscape as Borah ponders his next move.

