Farage Pushes Reform UK to the Front: Jenrick Takes Finance Helm

Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, appoints ex-Conservative Robert Jenrick as finance policy chief. The party is gaining momentum in polls ahead of Britain's next national election. Jenrick aims to roll out an economic plan focused on cutting waste and lowering taxes, capitalizing on perceived shortcomings of current political leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Reform UK, under Nigel Farage's leadership, named former Conservative member Robert Jenrick as its finance policy chief on Tuesday, marking a significant step in preparing for a potential future in government. The right-wing party currently surpasses the Labour Party in opinion polls, as Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces adversity over stalled growth and job creation, compounded by notable policy reversals.

Addressing concerns of Reform being a 'one-man band,' Farage announced a specialized team to redefine Britain's strategies on issues like immigration and equality laws. Farage underscored the need to expand the party's profile, with Jenrick poised to assume the role of finance minister, should the party succeed in the 2029 election.

Investors and voters alike are keen on details of Reform's economic plans, promised to be disclosed by Jenrick and Farage. The plan intends to stabilize the British economy by cutting governmental waste, reducing benefits, and lowering taxes, making it an attractive proposition amid Farage's softened stance on tax cuts, reflecting current economic realities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

