Brinco Launches Innovative Franchise Platform to Reshape India's Business Landscape

Brinco launches a comprehensive Franchise Platform Ecosystem in Bengaluru, India, aimed at enhancing structure and transparency in franchise investments. The ecosystem connects investors, brands, and consultants via a digital network, offering evaluation, onboarding, and expansion services to address gaps in the country's booming franchise market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:17 IST
Brinco, a leader in franchise investment ecosystems, has unveiled a new platform in Bengaluru to promote structured and transparent franchise investing across India. Launched by Brinco Hub Private Limited, the platform aims to revolutionize the market by offering verified data and a digital network that connects investors with brands and consultants.

Attended by key figures such as Shri B S Suresh and Mr. Rizwan Arshad, the event emphasized the significance of structured entrepreneurship in boosting economic growth. The platform's design overcomes traditional market challenges, such as unreliable information, by providing structured models and verified performance data to enhance the investment experience.

With the franchise sector projected to hit USD 150 billion by 2028, Brinco's platform offers digital tools and recommendations tailored to help entrepreneurs navigate the market effectively. By improving market transparency and access, the platform aims to empower franchise owners to expand into new territories and grow their portfolios.

