Left Menu

Rahman's Vision for a Pluralistic, Law-Driven Bangladesh

Newly-elected Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has vowed to strengthen the rule of law and create a safe environment for people of all faiths. In his first address, Rahman outlined priorities of improving law and order, curbing corruption, and promoting justice and equality among citizens, irrespective of their backgrounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 18-02-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 22:33 IST
Rahman's Vision for a Pluralistic, Law-Driven Bangladesh
Tarique Rahman
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In his inaugural address as Bangladesh's Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman emphasized a commitment to the rule of law and inclusivity, assuring citizens of all backgrounds, including minority faiths, of their safety and rights.

Rahman, 60, outlined his administration's plan to tackle corruption, improve law and order, and dismantle systemic irregularities, aiming to cultivate a democratic governance structure while emphasizing pluralism.

Labor issues and minority rights come to the forefront after reports of violence against Hindu communities during previous regimes raised alarms. Rahman, inheriting a challenging socio-political landscape, promised reforms amid a transitional era marked by past disputes and economic instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Constable Suspended Over Alleged Extortion and Smuggling Activities

Constable Suspended Over Alleged Extortion and Smuggling Activities

 India
2
Mukesh Ambani says his group will reduce cost of AI as it did with cost of mobile data.

Mukesh Ambani says his group will reduce cost of AI as it did with cost of m...

 Global
3
Bhupen Borah's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Bhupen Borah's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India
4
Navigating the Age Verification Crossroads: Privacy vs. Safety in the Digital Age

Navigating the Age Verification Crossroads: Privacy vs. Safety in the Digita...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026