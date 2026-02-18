Rahman's Vision for a Pluralistic, Law-Driven Bangladesh

In his inaugural address as Bangladesh's Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman emphasized a commitment to the rule of law and inclusivity, assuring citizens of all backgrounds, including minority faiths, of their safety and rights.

Rahman, 60, outlined his administration's plan to tackle corruption, improve law and order, and dismantle systemic irregularities, aiming to cultivate a democratic governance structure while emphasizing pluralism.

Labor issues and minority rights come to the forefront after reports of violence against Hindu communities during previous regimes raised alarms. Rahman, inheriting a challenging socio-political landscape, promised reforms amid a transitional era marked by past disputes and economic instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)