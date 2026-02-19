Congress Secures Secular Front in Bhiwandi-Nizampur Civic Elections

Maharashtra Congress's strategic maneuver has led to the formation of a 'secular front' in the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, ensuring potential mayoral control. This notable political development comes after discontent within BJP ranks prompted corporator defections.

Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal emphasized that the party would stay true to its ideology, firmly excluding any collaboration with BJP or the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde. A previous impasse in alliance discussions seemed resolved with the inclusion of rebels.

With 30 seats, the Congress holds the majority but requires alliances to solidify leadership in the 90-member body. Meanwhile, BJP's Ashish Shelar dismissed the defectors as 'non-entities', reaffirming party loyalty is critical to staying relevant in BJP's landscape.

