Left Menu

Congress Secures Secular Front in Bhiwandi-Nizampur Civic Elections

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal announces a 'secular front' with NCP and rebel BJP corporators, aiming for mayoral positions in the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation. Despite the BJP's internal conflicts, the Congress emerged as the single largest party, intent on excluding BJP from power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:22 IST
Congress Secures Secular Front in Bhiwandi-Nizampur Civic Elections
Harshwardhan Sapkal
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress's strategic maneuver has led to the formation of a 'secular front' in the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, ensuring potential mayoral control. This notable political development comes after discontent within BJP ranks prompted corporator defections.

Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal emphasized that the party would stay true to its ideology, firmly excluding any collaboration with BJP or the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde. A previous impasse in alliance discussions seemed resolved with the inclusion of rebels.

With 30 seats, the Congress holds the majority but requires alliances to solidify leadership in the 90-member body. Meanwhile, BJP's Ashish Shelar dismissed the defectors as 'non-entities', reaffirming party loyalty is critical to staying relevant in BJP's landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

 Global
2
Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

 Global
3
Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

 Global
4
Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026