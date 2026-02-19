Child of Hope: Aalin Sherin's Legacy of Life

Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Jharkhand, paid tribute to the 10-month-old Aalin Sherin Abraham, whose organs were donated posthumously by her parents after her death in Kerala. Soren hailed their decision as one of immense courage and compassion, affirming it as a testament to human solidarity.

Soren expressed his government's commitment to enhancing organ donation policies in Jharkhand, following this exemplary act of selflessness. He praised Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, for honoring the child with state recognition during her last rites.

The young girl's organ donation, coordinated by the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, has helped multiple recipients, showcasing a profound act of hope transcending borders and turning a tragic loss into a beacon of life for others.

(With inputs from agencies.)