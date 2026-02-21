Madhya Pradesh Voter List Revamped: 34 Lakh Names Removed

The Election Commission of India has concluded a substantial revision of Madhya Pradesh's voter list, removing over 34 lakh names in a thorough cleaning exercise. This major overhaul, known as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), was conducted over four months and ended with over 5.39 crore registered voters.

Initially, the state's voter count was 5,74,06,143 before the revision commenced in October of the previous year. However, following scrutiny and revisions, the draft roll reflected 5,31,31,983 voters, eventually rising to 5,39,81,065 in the final count.

According to state Chief Electoral Officer Sanjeev Kumar Jha, the roll now includes 2,79,04,975 male voters, 2,60,75,186 female voters, and 904 third-gender electors. The Election Commission has provided a website link for the public to verify the updated voter list.

(With inputs from agencies.)