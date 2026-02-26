Modi's Israel Visit Sparks Congress Critique Amid Historical Context

In a subtle critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks in Israel, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh took aim at Modi's claim of linking his birth to India's recognition of Israel. Ramesh framed this as a 'defence of his host' while shedding light on Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In his 'X' post, Ramesh delved into the historical India-Israel relationship, harkening back to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. He highlighted letters exchanged between Nehru and Nobel laureate Albert Einstein, noting that Einstein had approached Nehru regarding Israel's creation in June 1947, to which Nehru responded a month later.

This critique comes as opposition leaders, including Congress MPs Imran Masood and Pawan Khera, questioned Modi's Israel visit amidst ongoing conflict with Palestine. While Prime Minister Modi champions the Trump administration-led Gaza Peace Initiative during his visit, the criticism underscores domestic discontent.