Building Bridges: Modi Strengthens Ties with Indian-Origin Jews in Israel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with key members of the Indian-origin Jewish community in Israel during his two-day visit. He highlighted the contributions of this community in various fields and discussed plans to strengthen India-Israel ties. Cultural performances and initiatives were appreciated by community leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:07 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel was marked by a significant engagement with the Indian-origin Jewish community. With approximately 85,000 Jews of Indian descent residing in Israel, Modi's meetings emphasized strengthening bonds.

Dr. Riki Shahi, a council member in Ashkelon, praised Modi for his effective actions, noting the initiation of a 'Twin Cities' program with Baroda. HR manager Isaac Thangjon expressed optimism following Modi's visit, as plans are underway to bring remaining Jews from India's northeast to Israel.

A cultural highlight was the song 'I Love My India', performed by Divyang artists, encapsulating the cultural connections between the two nations. Modi emphasized the community's contributions in varied sectors, recognizing historical migration patterns from Maharashtra, Kerala, and Kolkata.

(With inputs from agencies.)

