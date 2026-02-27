O Panneerselvam's Political Shift: Joining DMK

O Panneerselvam, the former three-time AIADMK Chief Minister, has ended his three-year-long struggle to retake his position within the AIADMK by joining the ruling DMK.

Officially welcomed into the DMK fold by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday, this political transition marks a significant shift for Panneerselvam, who was a close confidant of the late AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa.

His defection, along with his supporters, signals a new chapter in his political career after his expulsion from AIADMK in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)