O Panneerselvam's Political Shift: Joining DMK

Former AIADMK Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, after being expelled from the party in 2022 and attempting reunification for three years, has joined the ruling DMK. The move occurred in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin. Panneerselvam was accompanied by his supporters during this political transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-02-2026 10:03 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 10:03 IST
O Panneerselvam
  • Country:
  • India

O Panneerselvam, the former three-time AIADMK Chief Minister, has ended his three-year-long struggle to retake his position within the AIADMK by joining the ruling DMK.

Officially welcomed into the DMK fold by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday, this political transition marks a significant shift for Panneerselvam, who was a close confidant of the late AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa.

His defection, along with his supporters, signals a new chapter in his political career after his expulsion from AIADMK in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

