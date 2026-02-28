US Begins Major Combat Operations in Iran Following Israeli Strikes

In a significant escalation of tensions, President Donald Trump declared on Saturday that the United States has initiated major combat operations in Iran. This development followed daylight strikes launched by Israel on the Iranian capital, causing a substantial upheaval.

Eyewitnesses observed smoke rising dramatically over downtown, with the initial strike reportedly occurring in close proximity to the offices of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The aggressive offensive has created a volatile atmosphere in the region.

Furthermore, Iranian media have reported that these confrontational moves have triggered strikes across various parts of the country, highlighting the expanding scope of conflict. The international community is closely monitoring the situation for further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)