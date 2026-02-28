Heathrow Airport Faces Flight Disruptions Due to Middle East Tensions

Heathrow Airport reported on Saturday that it had cancelled or delayed a limited number of flights. This disruption is attributed to the continuing unrest in the Middle East, which has led to closures of airspace in the region.

The airport advised passengers to check the status of their flights before traveling to the airport. Airport officials are actively monitoring the situation to mitigate further disruptions.

The airspace closures come amid increasing tensions in the Middle East, impacting several international flight routes. Heathrow is coordinating with airlines to manage the affected schedules efficiently. Passengers are urged to stay updated through official communication channels.