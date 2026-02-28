Global Tensions Surge as US and Israel Conduct Strikes on Iran

In a dramatic escalation, European leaders are urgently responding to major strikes conducted by the US and Israel on Iran. The airstrikes have sparked a flurry of security meetings across Europe as leaders scramble to protect their citizens and avert a broader conflict.

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting, expressing concern over the unilateral military actions taken by President Trump. European Union officials are evacuating personnel from the region amid escalating tensions.

As repercussions of the strikes ripple across continents, allies and critics alike stress the need for diplomatic solutions. European Union leaders jointly demand restraint, emphasizing respect for international law while pursuing regional diplomacy to ensure nuclear safety and avoid further escalation.

