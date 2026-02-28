Sri Lanka Establishes Emergency Measures Amid Escalating West Asia Tensions
Sri Lanka has set up emergency hotlines and remains in contact with its diplomatic missions in West Asia amid escalating war tensions following a US-Israel attack on Iran. Despite minimal impact on Sri Lankans in the region, flights to and from West Asia have been canceled, and airports prepared for emergencies.
Sri Lanka announced on Saturday that it has established emergency hotlines as part of its response to the escalating war situation in West Asia. The move comes after the US and Israel launched a significant attack on Iran, raising tensions across the Gulf region.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Sri Lanka is maintaining close contact with its diplomatic missions in the affected areas. As of Saturday, there has been minimal impact on Sri Lankan citizens in West Asia, yet the government remains vigilant.
Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Airlines has canceled at least 10 flights connecting Colombo with various destinations in West Asia. Civil Aviation Minister Anura Karunatilaka stated that Colombo and Mattala airports are prepared for any emergencies, with additional fuel stocks available.