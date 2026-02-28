Left Menu

UN Chief Urges De-Escalation Amidst Middle East Tensions

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the recent military escalation in the Middle East involving the US, Israel, and Iran, warning that it risks a wider regional conflict. He urged all parties to de-escalate and return to negotiations, emphasizing the importance of adhering to international law to protect civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 28-02-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 21:18 IST
UN Chief Urges De-Escalation Amidst Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued a stark warning about the potential for a broader regional conflict. His comments came as the UN Security Council convened to address the situation, sparked by military actions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Guterres condemned the use of force by all concerned parties, emphasizing its threat to international peace and security. He urged an immediate cessation of hostilities and stressed that diplomacy and adherence to international law are crucial for stability in the region.

Human rights and health leaders, including Volker Türk and WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the dire humanitarian consequences of continued conflict. They called for dialogue over violence, stressing that peace is essential for the well-being of populations.

TRENDING

1
Pakistan eliminated from T20 World Cup on net run rate despite five-run victory over Sri Lanka in final Super 8 match.

Pakistan eliminated from T20 World Cup on net run rate despite five-run vict...

 Global
2
Air India Grounds Flights Amid Middle East Turmoil

Air India Grounds Flights Amid Middle East Turmoil

 India
3
Tragic Love: Fatal Ending in Jalgaon

Tragic Love: Fatal Ending in Jalgaon

 India
4
Venezuela Criticizes Military Escalation Involving Iran

Venezuela Criticizes Military Escalation Involving Iran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026