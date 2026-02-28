UN Chief Urges De-Escalation Amidst Middle East Tensions
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the recent military escalation in the Middle East involving the US, Israel, and Iran, warning that it risks a wider regional conflict. He urged all parties to de-escalate and return to negotiations, emphasizing the importance of adhering to international law to protect civilians.
Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued a stark warning about the potential for a broader regional conflict. His comments came as the UN Security Council convened to address the situation, sparked by military actions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.
Guterres condemned the use of force by all concerned parties, emphasizing its threat to international peace and security. He urged an immediate cessation of hostilities and stressed that diplomacy and adherence to international law are crucial for stability in the region.
Human rights and health leaders, including Volker Türk and WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the dire humanitarian consequences of continued conflict. They called for dialogue over violence, stressing that peace is essential for the well-being of populations.
- READ MORE ON:
- UN
- Guterres
- military escalation
- Middle East
- Iran
- US
- Israel
- Security Council
- diplomacy
- peace
ALSO READ
Tragic Loss: Three Die from Suspected Toxic Fumes in Bengaluru
Venezuela Criticizes Military Escalation Involving Iran
Bihar DGP Mobilizes Robust Security Measures for Holi
Air India cancels 28 flights connecting cities in Europe, US, Canada for March 1.
Canadian PM Backs US Strikes on Iran to Avert Nuclear Threat