Left Menu

Karnataka Deputy CM Urges Protection for Indians in West Asia Amid Conflict

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has called for the protection of Indians, especially Kannadigas, stranded in West Asia due to ongoing conflict. He assured efforts are underway to ensure their safety with coordination between state authorities and elected representatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-03-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 15:05 IST
Karnataka Deputy CM Urges Protection for Indians in West Asia Amid Conflict
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar urged the Central Government to ensure the safety of Indians stranded in West Asia amidst recent conflicts, particularly focusing on Kannadigas. He emphasized the state's proactive measures in coordination with authorities and representatives to secure their protection.

The Deputy Chief Minister also addressed the anxiety amongst families due to disturbing visuals circulating online, calling for community solidarity to reassure those affected. He condemned recent attacks on a school in Iran, highlighting the need for calm and assurance of safety measures.

Despite reports of airstrikes, Shivakumar insisted there was no need for panic. He stressed that any actions or helpline initiatives must be coordinated through the Central Government, with efforts focused on maintaining peace and reassurance in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
'Over 4,000 km of highways built in TN since 2014, today happy to lay foundation stones for 2 major NH projects,' says PM Modi in Madurai.

'Over 4,000 km of highways built in TN since 2014, today happy to lay founda...

 India
2
Stranded in the UAE: Flight Cancellations Hit Madhya Pradesh Travelers Amid West Asia Conflict

Stranded in the UAE: Flight Cancellations Hit Madhya Pradesh Travelers Amid ...

 India
3
Over last decade, Railways undergone historic transformation: PM Modi in Madurai.

Over last decade, Railways undergone historic transformation: PM Modi in Mad...

 India
4
Alireza Arafi Joins Iran's Leadership Council

Alireza Arafi Joins Iran's Leadership Council

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026