Karnataka Deputy CM Urges Protection for Indians in West Asia Amid Conflict

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar urged the Central Government to ensure the safety of Indians stranded in West Asia amidst recent conflicts, particularly focusing on Kannadigas. He emphasized the state's proactive measures in coordination with authorities and representatives to secure their protection.

The Deputy Chief Minister also addressed the anxiety amongst families due to disturbing visuals circulating online, calling for community solidarity to reassure those affected. He condemned recent attacks on a school in Iran, highlighting the need for calm and assurance of safety measures.

Despite reports of airstrikes, Shivakumar insisted there was no need for panic. He stressed that any actions or helpline initiatives must be coordinated through the Central Government, with efforts focused on maintaining peace and reassurance in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)