Stranded in the UAE: Flight Cancellations Hit Madhya Pradesh Travelers Amid West Asia Conflict

Over 700 individuals from Madhya Pradesh, including two former MLAs, are stranded in the UAE due to flight cancellations amid West Asia conflict. Former MLA Sanjay Shukla and others are receiving support from authorities while awaiting return. West Asia tensions have disrupted air travel across multiple regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 01-03-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 15:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, over 700 people from India's Madhya Pradesh find themselves stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to abrupt flight cancellations. Among those affected are two ex-MLAs, including Sanjay Shukla of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The unfolding situation has prompted immediate diplomatic and administrative efforts.

The chairman of the Travel Agents Federation of India's Madhya Pradesh unit, Amol Kataria, confirmed the extent of those affected, noting the widespread impact on tourism and business travelers. The situation, which has left many in uncertainty, arose following a major international conflict that led to the temporary closure of Dubai airport.

In a bid for swift intervention, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safe return of the stranded citizens. The crisis follows a critical escalation as the United States and Israel launched an offensive in the region, resulting in severe travel disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

