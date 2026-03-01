Left Menu

US Forces Strike: Iranian Naval Fleet Devastated

US President Donald Trump announced that nine ships from the Iranian navy were sunk, claiming significant destruction to Iran's naval capabilities on social media. He mentioned that Iran's naval headquarters were heavily damaged, and more military vessels were at risk of being sunk.

In a significant escalation of maritime hostilities, US President Donald Trump reported the sinking of nine Iranian naval ships on Sunday. The airstrikes, described by Trump on social media, mark a severe blow to Iran's military fleet, with some vessels noted as substantial and crucial to their naval operations.

Trump further stated that the assault extended beyond these ships, leading to the near destruction of Iran's naval headquarters, underlining the strategic target of the United States' recent military maneuvers.

The president warned that the remaining Iranian vessels are soon to be submerged, signifying ongoing tensions and the US's commitment to debilitating Iran's naval capacity. This move comes amid broader geopolitical tensions, raising concerns over regional stability and international maritime security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

