Tragedy at Sea: Guyana Ferry Capsizes Amidst Controversy

A ferry carrying 133 people capsized off Guyana's coast, with possible causes including inaccurate passenger lists and crew drug use. As of now, no survivors have been found despite search and rescue efforts. The ferry overloaded with weight and some crew tested positive for marijuana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 08:06 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 08:06 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Guyana Ferry Capsizes Amidst Controversy
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  • Country:
  • Guyana

A tragic incident unfolded as a ferry carrying 133 individuals capsized off the coast of Guyana. Authorities pointed to potential causes, including inaccurate passenger lists and drug use by the crew, as key factors. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with no new survivors found since Sunday afternoon, leaving families in despair.

The Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill, announced that the captain and several crew members were detained by police. At a press conference late Sunday, Edghill assured families that search efforts were comprehensive. Despite these efforts, challenges due to darkness and lack of equipment initially hampered early rescue attempts.

As vessels equipped with scanners joined the search, divers were activated to locate bodies within the ferry. Inconsistencies in the passenger manifest have come to light after some rescued individuals were not listed. Investigations into potential negligence and misconduct are underway as the community mourns this devastating disaster.

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