US Warplanes Crash Amidst Iranian Tensions in Kuwait

On Monday, a number of US warplanes crashed in Kuwait, according to the country's defence ministry. Remarkably, all pilots managed to bail out safely, and their conditions are reported as stable after being checked in a local hospital.

The Kuwaiti Defence Ministry has not provided details on the causes behind the crashes. However, the incidents have taken place during a heightened period of Iranian fire directed at the region, fuelling speculation about possible connections.

Efforts to obtain a statement from the US military's Central Command have so far been unsuccessful, as they have not yet responded to requests for comment on the matter.

