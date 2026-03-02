Left Menu

US Warplanes Crash Amidst Iranian Tensions in Kuwait

Several US warplanes crashed in Kuwait with all pilots safely ejecting. The cause of the crashes is unclear, occurring amidst Iranian firing. Pilots were hospitalized and are stable. The US military has yet to comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 02-03-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 13:26 IST
US Warplanes Crash Amidst Iranian Tensions in Kuwait
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

On Monday, a number of US warplanes crashed in Kuwait, according to the country's defence ministry. Remarkably, all pilots managed to bail out safely, and their conditions are reported as stable after being checked in a local hospital.

The Kuwaiti Defence Ministry has not provided details on the causes behind the crashes. However, the incidents have taken place during a heightened period of Iranian fire directed at the region, fuelling speculation about possible connections.

Efforts to obtain a statement from the US military's Central Command have so far been unsuccessful, as they have not yet responded to requests for comment on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Travel Chaos: Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights and Spurs Oil Surge

Global Travel Chaos: Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights and Spurs Oil Surg...

 Global
2
Kashmir Erupts: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

Kashmir Erupts: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

 India
3
Rising Star Arvid Lindblad Praises Max Verstappen's Supportive Nature

Rising Star Arvid Lindblad Praises Max Verstappen's Supportive Nature

 India
4
Tensions Rise: Israel's Military Moves Near Lebanon Border

Tensions Rise: Israel's Military Moves Near Lebanon Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026