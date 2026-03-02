US Warplanes Crash Amidst Iranian Tensions in Kuwait
Several US warplanes crashed in Kuwait with all pilots safely ejecting. The cause of the crashes is unclear, occurring amidst Iranian firing. Pilots were hospitalized and are stable. The US military has yet to comment.
On Monday, a number of US warplanes crashed in Kuwait, according to the country's defence ministry. Remarkably, all pilots managed to bail out safely, and their conditions are reported as stable after being checked in a local hospital.
The Kuwaiti Defence Ministry has not provided details on the causes behind the crashes. However, the incidents have taken place during a heightened period of Iranian fire directed at the region, fuelling speculation about possible connections.
Efforts to obtain a statement from the US military's Central Command have so far been unsuccessful, as they have not yet responded to requests for comment on the matter.
