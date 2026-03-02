Stranded in Qom: Indian Nationals in Iran Amid Conflict
Amid the US and Israel's joint strikes in Iran, multiple Indian nationals, including students from Amethi, are stranded in the city of Qom. Families and government officials are taking steps to ensure their safe return as flight disruptions complicate evacuation efforts.
- Country:
- India
In a developing story, several Indian nationals from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, including four students, find themselves stranded in Iran amid heightened geopolitical tensions. The ongoing joint military strikes by the United States and Israel have severely impacted travel routes, leaving them in a precarious situation.
The families of the affected individuals, who hail from Bhanauli village, struggle to establish contact, highlighting the uncertainty they face. A father of one of the students, Israr, reported only one brief interaction with his son, with no subsequent communication due to the crisis.
Recognizing the urgency, the Indian Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has called for comprehensive action to ensure their safety. The committee has stressed the need for dialogue and diplomatic solutions, alongside immediate measures to assist those affected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Germany Launches Evacuation Amid Escalating Mideast Conflict
Emergency Evacuation: Oleum Leak Sparks Safety Alert in Maharashtra
Urgent Call for Evacuation: Odias Stranded Amid West Asia Conflict
Mass Evacuation via Azerbaijan Amid Middle East Tensions
Evacuation and Alert: Suspicious Object Causes Stir at Paphos Airport