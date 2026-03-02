Stranded in Qom: Indian Nationals in Iran Amid Conflict

In a developing story, several Indian nationals from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, including four students, find themselves stranded in Iran amid heightened geopolitical tensions. The ongoing joint military strikes by the United States and Israel have severely impacted travel routes, leaving them in a precarious situation.

The families of the affected individuals, who hail from Bhanauli village, struggle to establish contact, highlighting the uncertainty they face. A father of one of the students, Israr, reported only one brief interaction with his son, with no subsequent communication due to the crisis.

Recognizing the urgency, the Indian Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has called for comprehensive action to ensure their safety. The committee has stressed the need for dialogue and diplomatic solutions, alongside immediate measures to assist those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)