Karachi in Turmoil: Streets Blocked Amid Ayatollah Khamenei Protests

Karachi faced significant street closures and unrest on Monday following protests sparked by the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in US-Israeli attacks. Pakistani authorities implemented Section 144 and used tear gas and baton charges to control the situation, as traffic diversions were put in place across affected districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:42 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a wave of unrest following the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Karachi's streets witnessed significant disruptions on Monday. Protests erupted against the US-Israeli attacks, leaving 12 dead nationwide, as reported by the Dawn.

Law enforcement agencies in Pakistan resorted to tear gas and batons to quell the protests. Authorities invoked Section 144 across Sindh province, prohibiting the assembly of armed groups. As security concerns escalated, multiple road closure alerts were issued, causing congestion in the city.

Morning travel in Karachi was severely impacted, with alerts directing traffic from Sultanabad Traffic Section towards Mai Kolachi to be rerouted. Meanwhile, in Islamabad, police managed the situation, with traffic diversions in place. The tensions arose from coordinated Israeli-US strikes, attributed to Operation Roaring Lion by the Israeli Defense Forces.

