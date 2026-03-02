Escalation in the Gulf: The U.S.-Israeli Campaign Against Iran

The ongoing U.S.-Israeli air campaign against Iran has expanded, igniting regional tensions and impacting global economies. Strikes have engulfed Lebanon, and Iran retaliates with missile and drone attacks on Israel, the Gulf states, and even a British base in Cyprus.

In the wake of these developments, energy prices have surged, threatening global economic stability. President Trump, in the boldest U.S. foreign policy move in decades, asserts the air campaign will continue for weeks, urging Iranians to overthrow their leaders while Iranians face uncertainty and mixed emotions.

Despite the high-risk operation, scores of Iranian civilians have been reported dead, including children and hospital patients, leading to growing dissent. Meanwhile, the conflict has spread to Lebanon, and U.S. allies in the Gulf are under siege, casting doubt on the campaign's effectiveness with only air power in play.

(With inputs from agencies.)