Left Menu

Escalation in the Gulf: The U.S.-Israeli Campaign Against Iran

The U.S.-Israeli air assault on Iran has intensified, leading to widespread regional conflict and economic ramifications. The operation initiated by President Trump aims to weaken Iran's regime, involving retaliatory strikes across the Middle East, but raising severe concerns for civilians and potential political fallout for the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:44 IST
Escalation in the Gulf: The U.S.-Israeli Campaign Against Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The ongoing U.S.-Israeli air campaign against Iran has expanded, igniting regional tensions and impacting global economies. Strikes have engulfed Lebanon, and Iran retaliates with missile and drone attacks on Israel, the Gulf states, and even a British base in Cyprus.

In the wake of these developments, energy prices have surged, threatening global economic stability. President Trump, in the boldest U.S. foreign policy move in decades, asserts the air campaign will continue for weeks, urging Iranians to overthrow their leaders while Iranians face uncertainty and mixed emotions.

Despite the high-risk operation, scores of Iranian civilians have been reported dead, including children and hospital patients, leading to growing dissent. Meanwhile, the conflict has spread to Lebanon, and U.S. allies in the Gulf are under siege, casting doubt on the campaign's effectiveness with only air power in play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Prolonged Conflict: U.S. and Iran Tensions Escalate

Prolonged Conflict: U.S. and Iran Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: US-Israeli Strikes in Iran Stir Global Unease

Escalating Tensions: US-Israeli Strikes in Iran Stir Global Unease

 United States
3
Tensions Escalate in Middle East Conflict: Strikes and Diplomacy Amid US-Iran Clashes

Tensions Escalate in Middle East Conflict: Strikes and Diplomacy Amid US-Ira...

 United Arab Emirates
4
Court Demands Verification in AI Summit Protest Bail Case

Court Demands Verification in AI Summit Protest Bail Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026