Trump Criticizes Starmer Over Air Base Standoff
Donald Trump expressed disappointment with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for initially refusing U.S. access to the Diego Garcia air base for strikes on Iran. Starmer later permitted the base's use for defensive actions, a decision Trump thought was delayed due to legal concerns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:49 IST
In a recent interview, former U.S. President Donald Trump voiced his frustration with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer regarding the refusal to allow the U.S. to use the Diego Garcia air base for an assault on Iran.
Initially, Britain's authorization was denied, but later Starmer reversed the decision, permitting the U.S. to conduct any defensive strikes from its bases.
Trump criticized the delay on this matter, suggesting it might have stemmed from legal worries, a situation he deemed unprecedented in U.S.-UK relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise: Russia Accuses US and Israel of Undermining Iran's Stability
Escalation in the Gulf: The U.S.-Israeli Campaign Against Iran
Uncertain Future: Iran's World Cup Participation Amidst US-Israel Tensions
Candlelight Protest in Vijayawada: Condemning the Killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader
Health Facilities Under Siege: Explosive Attacks in Iran