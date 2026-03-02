Trump Criticizes Starmer Over Air Base Standoff

In a recent interview, former U.S. President Donald Trump voiced his frustration with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer regarding the refusal to allow the U.S. to use the Diego Garcia air base for an assault on Iran.

Initially, Britain's authorization was denied, but later Starmer reversed the decision, permitting the U.S. to conduct any defensive strikes from its bases.

Trump criticized the delay on this matter, suggesting it might have stemmed from legal worries, a situation he deemed unprecedented in U.S.-UK relations.

