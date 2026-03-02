Controversy Over Saheli Pink Smart Cards in Delhi

Saurabh Bharadwaj, president of the Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi unit, raised concerns on Monday over the government's decision to introduce Saheli Pink Smart Cards for women passengers. He criticized this move as discriminatory, particularly affecting women from Purvanchal residing in Delhi.

Bharadwaj pointed out that all women in Delhi currently travel for free on DTC buses without any discrimination, making the smart cards redundant. In his statement on the social media platform X, he accused Chief Minister Rekha Gupta of making a mockery of women's rights by replacing free Pink Tickets with mandatory Pink Cards.

Moreover, Bharadwaj accused the BJP government of fostering a biased mindset by introducing unnecessary hurdles. He claimed this requirement undermines poor Purvanchali women, as many possess Aadhaar cards from their original states rather than Delhi. The policy, he alleged, is an expensive exercise that strips women of their rights instead of securing them.

(With inputs from agencies.)