Left Menu

Controversy Over Saheli Pink Smart Cards in Delhi

Saurabh Bharadwaj criticized the government's decision to mandate Saheli Pink Smart Cards for women's bus travel, alleging it discriminates against Purvanchali women in Delhi by requiring a Delhi-based Aadhaar card. Bharadwaj argues the move is unnecessary and unfair, targeting women from neighboring states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 20:33 IST
Controversy Over Saheli Pink Smart Cards in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Saurabh Bharadwaj, president of the Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi unit, raised concerns on Monday over the government's decision to introduce Saheli Pink Smart Cards for women passengers. He criticized this move as discriminatory, particularly affecting women from Purvanchal residing in Delhi.

Bharadwaj pointed out that all women in Delhi currently travel for free on DTC buses without any discrimination, making the smart cards redundant. In his statement on the social media platform X, he accused Chief Minister Rekha Gupta of making a mockery of women's rights by replacing free Pink Tickets with mandatory Pink Cards.

Moreover, Bharadwaj accused the BJP government of fostering a biased mindset by introducing unnecessary hurdles. He claimed this requirement undermines poor Purvanchali women, as many possess Aadhaar cards from their original states rather than Delhi. The policy, he alleged, is an expensive exercise that strips women of their rights instead of securing them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Unveils Lifeline for Stranded Punjabis Amid Middle East Crisis

Punjab Unveils Lifeline for Stranded Punjabis Amid Middle East Crisis

 India
2
Pakistani Defence Ministry Employees Sentenced for Leaking Secrets to Russia

Pakistani Defence Ministry Employees Sentenced for Leaking Secrets to Russia

 Pakistan
3
Kerala's Political Shift: A New Dawn with 'Puthuyugam'

Kerala's Political Shift: A New Dawn with 'Puthuyugam'

 India
4
Oil Prices Skyrocket Amid Middle East Tensions: A Threat to Global Economy

Oil Prices Skyrocket Amid Middle East Tensions: A Threat to Global Economy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026