The Escalating Gulf Conflict: Uncertain Leadership, Surging Oil Prices, and Global Disarray

The ongoing U.S. and Israeli air war against Iran saw further escalation on Monday with expanded attacks on Lebanon and Hezbollah's response. This has plunged the Gulf into warfare, disrupted global air transport, and inflated oil prices as the Strait of Hormuz shuts down.

The conflict, exacerbated by the killing of Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, has triggered confusion and chaos within Iran, with civilians caught in escalating violence and a power vacuum. President Trump announced further attacks as part of a strategy to dismantle Tehran's nuclear and missile programs.

Amid military strikes, oil supplies face significant disruption, impacting global economies. Trump's policies attract criticism domestically, and political repercussions loom ahead of midterm elections. The Middle East remains a tinderbox as international allies navigate strained diplomatic waters.

