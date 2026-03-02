The Escalating Gulf Conflict: Uncertain Leadership, Surging Oil Prices, and Global Disarray
The U.S. and Israeli air war against Iran has intensified, spreading to Lebanon as Hezbollah and Tehran continue strikes. The situation has disrupted global oil shipments and air travel, with surging oil prices impacting economies. Trump faces political risks amid growing discontent, as military engagements escalate.
The ongoing U.S. and Israeli air war against Iran saw further escalation on Monday with expanded attacks on Lebanon and Hezbollah's response. This has plunged the Gulf into warfare, disrupted global air transport, and inflated oil prices as the Strait of Hormuz shuts down.
The conflict, exacerbated by the killing of Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, has triggered confusion and chaos within Iran, with civilians caught in escalating violence and a power vacuum. President Trump announced further attacks as part of a strategy to dismantle Tehran's nuclear and missile programs.
Amid military strikes, oil supplies face significant disruption, impacting global economies. Trump's policies attract criticism domestically, and political repercussions loom ahead of midterm elections. The Middle East remains a tinderbox as international allies navigate strained diplomatic waters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- US
- Israel
- oil prices
- Gulf conflict
- Trump
- Hezbollah
- Strait of Hormuz
- aerial war
- Middle East
ALSO READ
Trump Orders Military Strikes Against Iran's Nuclear Ambitions
Trump's Strategic Strike: Unveiling U.S.-Iran Tensions
Tensions Rise: Lebanon's Government Clashes with Hezbollah
Trump says Iran operations likely to last 4 to 5 weeks, but says he's prepared 'to go far longer than that', reports AP.
Trump Orders Military Strike to Halt Iran's Rapid Nuclear Program Growth