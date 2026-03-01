Left Menu

Village in Mourning: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Lasting Legacy in Alipura

The small village of Alipura, a Shia-majority community, grieves the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Commemorative prayers and tributes highlight his lasting impact since his 1986 visit. Residents share deep connections with Iran, and his loss has prompted significant mourning and a halt in daily activities.

Updated: 01-03-2026 14:52 IST
In the quiet village of Alipura, located 70 kilometers from Bengaluru, sorrow pervades the community following the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the US-Israel conflict.

Alipura, a predominantly Shia locality, had fostered a special bond with Khamenei since his 1986 visit, leading to a hospital being dedicated to him. With news of his passing, a three-day mourning period was declared, and routine activities came to a standstill.

Villagers, many of whom have personal ties to Iran, gathered in the mosque for a special prayer session. Draped in black and holding Khamenei's photographs, residents expressed profound grief, seeking peace for the leader's soul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

