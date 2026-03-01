Left Menu

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: A Defiant Legacy in Flames

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader since 1989, was killed aged 86 in a U.S./Israeli airstrike. Once seen as weak, he became a powerful anti-West figure, guiding Iran through persistent unrest and expanding its influence across the Middle East, though leaving the country isolated internationally.

Updated: 01-03-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 22:34 IST
In a significant turn of events, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader for 36 years, was killed in a devastating airstrike on his Tehran compound by U.S. and Israeli forces. Khamenei, aged 86, was a potent anti-U.S. force, significantly shaping Iran's military and regional strategy.

Initially underestimated, Khamenei rose to unassailable power after succeeding Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989. He maintained a hardline stance towards the West, crushing internal dissent and influencing Middle East geopolitics at the expense of international isolation, critics argue.

Khamenei's death leaves Iran at a crossroads, faced with internal dissent and increasing international pressure. His contentious policies, particularly regarding Iran's nuclear ambitions, are now the focal point of an uncertain future as the nation grapples with a changing global landscape.

