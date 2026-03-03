Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions

The ongoing conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran has sent crude oil prices soaring, with Brent crude futures jumping over 4% to $80.89 a barrel as tensions put the Strait of Hormuz at risk. This critical shipping route carries about 20% of global oil and gas production.

With Iran targeting energy infrastructures, the market is bracing for potential prolonged supply outages. Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG Markets, noted that closure of the Strait of Hormuz presents significant upside risks to oil pricing should the conflict continue without resolution.

Further exacerbating the situation, insurance cancellations have significantly raised global oil and gas shipping rates. Energy markets now focus on the conflict's impacts, with analysts projecting an upward trend in prices, possibly reaching between $120 to $150 if disruptions persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)