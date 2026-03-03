Middle East Tensions Rattle Chinese Markets

In a day marked by significant turbulence, Mainland Chinese stocks recorded their most severe decline in a month on Tuesday, with the fallout from ongoing Middle East tensions heavily influencing market sentiment. The Shanghai Composite Index saw a drop of 1.43%, while the blue-chip CSI300 Index fell 1.54%, marking their most substantial daily losses since early February.

Further compounding the impact, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index continued its downturn, losing 1.12% following a 2.14% plunge the previous day. Notably, tech stocks suffered, with the STAR50 Index dropping over 5%, and various sectors, including rare earth and defense, witnessing steep declines.

Despite the broad market retreat, energy stocks emerged as a beacon of hope, buoyed by rising oil prices. Sector giants like CNOOC and PetroChina reached their daily upside limits for a second consecutive day, underscoring the sector's resilience amid geopolitical uncertainties. Analysts suggest that domestic economic factors will likely overshadow geopolitical risks.