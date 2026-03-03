Middle East Tensions Rattle Chinese Markets
Mainland Chinese stocks saw their worst performance in a month, influenced by rising Middle East conflicts. Key indices dropped sharply as the geopolitical crisis impacted markets. However, energy stocks showed an upward trend amid soaring oil prices. Upcoming Chinese parliamentary meetings may influence economic directions.
In a day marked by significant turbulence, Mainland Chinese stocks recorded their most severe decline in a month on Tuesday, with the fallout from ongoing Middle East tensions heavily influencing market sentiment. The Shanghai Composite Index saw a drop of 1.43%, while the blue-chip CSI300 Index fell 1.54%, marking their most substantial daily losses since early February.
Further compounding the impact, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index continued its downturn, losing 1.12% following a 2.14% plunge the previous day. Notably, tech stocks suffered, with the STAR50 Index dropping over 5%, and various sectors, including rare earth and defense, witnessing steep declines.
Despite the broad market retreat, energy stocks emerged as a beacon of hope, buoyed by rising oil prices. Sector giants like CNOOC and PetroChina reached their daily upside limits for a second consecutive day, underscoring the sector's resilience amid geopolitical uncertainties. Analysts suggest that domestic economic factors will likely overshadow geopolitical risks.
