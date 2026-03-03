Putin and Orban Engage in Strategic Dialogue Amid Middle East Tensions
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban discussed the Middle East conflict and bilateral relations. Their conversation also covered Hungarian nationals captured by Russia while fighting for Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday, focusing on the ongoing Middle East conflict and bilateral cooperation, as per reports from the RIA state news agency.
The dialogue also touched upon the delicate issue of Hungarian nationals captured by Russian forces while participating in combat operations for Ukraine, according to Interfax.
This discussion highlights the complex geopolitical landscape influencing European and global diplomatic relations amid ongoing regional tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
