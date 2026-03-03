Middle East Tensions: Nuclear Proliferation Risks Loom

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned on Tuesday of the potential nuclear proliferation in the Middle East. He stated that a war initiated by the U.S. and Israel against Iran might encourage Iran and its Arab neighbors to seek nuclear arms.

Lavrov emphasized that the escalating conflict in the Middle East is increasing the likelihood of nuclear proliferation issues spiraling out of control.

His statements highlight the growing threats to regional and global security amid ongoing tensions.

