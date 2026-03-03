Middle East Tensions: Nuclear Proliferation Risks Loom
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned that a war initiated by the U.S. and Israel against Iran could lead Iran and its Arab neighbors to pursue nuclear weapons. The ongoing Middle East conflict has heightened fears of unchecked nuclear proliferation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-03-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 15:49 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned on Tuesday of the potential nuclear proliferation in the Middle East. He stated that a war initiated by the U.S. and Israel against Iran might encourage Iran and its Arab neighbors to seek nuclear arms.
Lavrov emphasized that the escalating conflict in the Middle East is increasing the likelihood of nuclear proliferation issues spiraling out of control.
His statements highlight the growing threats to regional and global security amid ongoing tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Netanyahu's Gamble: Israel's Double-Edged Diplomatic Dance
Strike on Natanz: A New Twist in U.S.-Israeli Attacks
Heightened Tensions: U.S. Evacuates Personnel Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict
Negotiations Underway: Turkey's Bid to Lift US Sanctions Amid Israel's Opposition
Global Markets Tumble Amid Escalating U.S.-Israeli Conflict with Iran