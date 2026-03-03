Punjab Minister Urges Rescue Flights for Stranded NRIs Amidst West Asia Conflict

In a bid to address the escalating crisis in West Asia, Punjab's NRI Affairs Minister Ravjot Singh met with Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu. Singh urged the immediate launch of rescue flights, highlighting the plight of Punjabis left stranded in the region due to widespread conflicts.

During the meeting, Singh demanded special flights and a cap on 'exploitative' airfares, as Indian airlines canceled 357 international flights on a single day, with over 1,100 cancellations since February 28. The minister emphasized the urgent need for evacuation services to assist the Punjabi diaspora facing hardships in the troubled region.

Singh, supported by Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, called for coordination with airlines to restore operations and clear the backlog of passengers. With the Union government prioritizing these concerns, Punjab is ready to arrange special flights if given clearance, ensuring a safe return for its people.

