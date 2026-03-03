Left Menu

Punjab Minister Urges Rescue Flights for Stranded NRIs Amidst West Asia Conflict

Punjab's NRI Affairs Minister Ravjot Singh is urging immediate rescue flights for Punjabis stranded in West Asia due to escalating conflicts. He demands a cap on high airfares and a resumption of flights. With many flights canceled, Singh emphasizes the urgent need for evacuation and support, as families in Punjab remain anxious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 20:07 IST
Punjab Minister Urges Rescue Flights for Stranded NRIs Amidst West Asia Conflict
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to address the escalating crisis in West Asia, Punjab's NRI Affairs Minister Ravjot Singh met with Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu. Singh urged the immediate launch of rescue flights, highlighting the plight of Punjabis left stranded in the region due to widespread conflicts.

During the meeting, Singh demanded special flights and a cap on 'exploitative' airfares, as Indian airlines canceled 357 international flights on a single day, with over 1,100 cancellations since February 28. The minister emphasized the urgent need for evacuation services to assist the Punjabi diaspora facing hardships in the troubled region.

Singh, supported by Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, called for coordination with airlines to restore operations and clear the backlog of passengers. With the Union government prioritizing these concerns, Punjab is ready to arrange special flights if given clearance, ensuring a safe return for its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Unveils First List for Assam Assembly Elections

Congress Unveils First List for Assam Assembly Elections

 India
2
UK Scrambles to Safeguard Vulnerable Citizens in Oman

UK Scrambles to Safeguard Vulnerable Citizens in Oman

 Global
3
Punjab Pushes for Emergency Rescue Flights Amid West Asia Turmoil

Punjab Pushes for Emergency Rescue Flights Amid West Asia Turmoil

 India
4
Urgent Plea for Tourists Stranded in Bahrain Amid West Asia Turmoil

Urgent Plea for Tourists Stranded in Bahrain Amid West Asia Turmoil

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026