U.S. Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship: 32 Rescued, Many Missing

A U.S. submarine has reportedly sunk an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka's southern coast, as confirmed by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday. The Iranian vessel, identified as IRIS Dena, had 180 individuals on board according to Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath.

The IRIS Dena was participating in a naval drill in the Bay of Bengal earlier this month. Commander Buddhika Sampath, a Sri Lankan navy spokesman, reported that 32 people have been rescued and are receiving medical attention in Galle. However, other bodies have been recovered from the sea near the incident site.

The Sri Lankan navy continues its search and rescue operations, despite the absence of visual evidence of the ship or any other vessels. They remain dedicated to saving lives and hope to rescue more survivors. Investigations into the cause of the incident are expected to follow.