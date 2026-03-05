Tensions Escalate: Strikes and Shutdowns Across the Middle East

Internet access in Iran faces significant disruptions, creating short windows for residents to communicate with the outside world. A Tehran resident expressed a desperate hope for regime change amid ongoing US and Israeli military strikes.

In response to escalating conflicts, the US State Department is organizing departures for Americans stranded in the troubled Middle East, amidst closures and attacks impacting air travel.

The regional unrest intensified as Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon resulted in civilian casualties, while Iraq grappled with a complete power outage, adding to the chaos.

