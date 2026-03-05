Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Strikes and Shutdowns Across the Middle East

Internet connectivity in Iran is severely restricted as regional tensions rise. US and Israeli strikes target the Islamic Republic, prompting widespread protests and arrests. Meanwhile, Americans are being evacuated from the region. Power outages plague Iraq, and Israel's military operations impact Lebanon significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 05-03-2026 00:50 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 00:50 IST
Tensions Escalate: Strikes and Shutdowns Across the Middle East
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Internet access in Iran faces significant disruptions, creating short windows for residents to communicate with the outside world. A Tehran resident expressed a desperate hope for regime change amid ongoing US and Israeli military strikes.

In response to escalating conflicts, the US State Department is organizing departures for Americans stranded in the troubled Middle East, amidst closures and attacks impacting air travel.

The regional unrest intensified as Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon resulted in civilian casualties, while Iraq grappled with a complete power outage, adding to the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Moves: Middle East and Moscow Talks in Focus

Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Moves: Middle East and Moscow Talks in Focus

 Global
2
US-Iran Tensions: Military Conflict Escalates in Middle East

US-Iran Tensions: Military Conflict Escalates in Middle East

 United States
3
U.S. Pledges Support to Turkey Amid Iranian Missile Tensions

U.S. Pledges Support to Turkey Amid Iranian Missile Tensions

 Global
4
Ecuador and U.S. Collaborate in Anti-Narco-Terror Operations

Ecuador and U.S. Collaborate in Anti-Narco-Terror Operations

 Ecuador

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026