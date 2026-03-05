Tensions Escalate: Strikes and Shutdowns Across the Middle East
Internet connectivity in Iran is severely restricted as regional tensions rise. US and Israeli strikes target the Islamic Republic, prompting widespread protests and arrests. Meanwhile, Americans are being evacuated from the region. Power outages plague Iraq, and Israel's military operations impact Lebanon significantly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 05-03-2026 00:50 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 00:50 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Internet access in Iran faces significant disruptions, creating short windows for residents to communicate with the outside world. A Tehran resident expressed a desperate hope for regime change amid ongoing US and Israeli military strikes.
In response to escalating conflicts, the US State Department is organizing departures for Americans stranded in the troubled Middle East, amidst closures and attacks impacting air travel.
The regional unrest intensified as Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon resulted in civilian casualties, while Iraq grappled with a complete power outage, adding to the chaos.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Daring Airstrike: Israeli Jets Target Iran's Elite Forces Headquarters
Amidst Rising Tensions: Israel Orders Evacuation in Southern Lebanon
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Military Orders Evacuations in Southern Lebanon
Israel's Airlines Set to Resume Flights Amid Airspace Reopening
Airlines Resume Operations as Israel Reopens Skies