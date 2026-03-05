Left Menu

Political Reorganization in Manipur: New Leadership and Allocated Portfolios

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh heads the newly formed government with control over unallocated departments. Key roles have been assigned to Deputy Chief Ministers Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho, among others. Portfolios distribute responsibilities amid ethnic tensions since May 2023, with further ministry expansion anticipated post-budget session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 05-03-2026 01:13 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 01:13 IST
Political Reorganization in Manipur: New Leadership and Allocated Portfolios
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political reshuffle, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh assumed leadership on February 4, taking charge of departments not specifically designated to other ministers. His strategic oversight extends across all state administrative functions, according to an official announcement made on Wednesday.

The administrative reallocation involves Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, who will oversee rural and panchayati raj development, along with hill and tribal affairs. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho is tasked with public health, engineering, forestry, environmental protection, and climate change.

Leading the home department along with youth affairs and sports, Minister Govindas Konthoujam joins National People's Party leader K Loken Singh, who covers art, culture, and tourism. A prospective ministry expansion may follow the budget session scheduled for March, as the state continues to confront ethnic unrest initiated in May 2023.

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Moves: Middle East and Moscow Talks in Focus

Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Moves: Middle East and Moscow Talks in Focus

 Global
2
US-Iran Tensions: Military Conflict Escalates in Middle East

US-Iran Tensions: Military Conflict Escalates in Middle East

 United States
3
U.S. Pledges Support to Turkey Amid Iranian Missile Tensions

U.S. Pledges Support to Turkey Amid Iranian Missile Tensions

 Global
4
Ecuador and U.S. Collaborate in Anti-Narco-Terror Operations

Ecuador and U.S. Collaborate in Anti-Narco-Terror Operations

 Ecuador

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026