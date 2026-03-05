Political Reorganization in Manipur: New Leadership and Allocated Portfolios

In a significant political reshuffle, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh assumed leadership on February 4, taking charge of departments not specifically designated to other ministers. His strategic oversight extends across all state administrative functions, according to an official announcement made on Wednesday.

The administrative reallocation involves Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, who will oversee rural and panchayati raj development, along with hill and tribal affairs. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho is tasked with public health, engineering, forestry, environmental protection, and climate change.

Leading the home department along with youth affairs and sports, Minister Govindas Konthoujam joins National People's Party leader K Loken Singh, who covers art, culture, and tourism. A prospective ministry expansion may follow the budget session scheduled for March, as the state continues to confront ethnic unrest initiated in May 2023.