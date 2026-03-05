Tragedy Strikes Rithala Again: Another Deadly Fire Devastates Slum

A massive fire broke out in the Rithala slum clusters near Delhi's Rithala Metro Station, leaving a path of destruction and claiming the life of a young girl, Delhi Fire Services reported. The blaze, which erupted around 4:15 AM, ravaged over 50 shanties, exacerbating fears of ongoing safety issues.

A swift response from the Delhi Fire Services saw 15 fire tenders deployed in an intense effort to tame the flames. Fire officials eventually managed to control the fire, but not before it left a tragic mark on the community.

The densely populated area, known as Bengali Basti, located between the metro station and Delhi Jal Board premises, is no stranger to fire hazards. This recent blaze is the second major incident in four months, following a November fire that resulted in one fatality. The cause of the current fire is still under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)