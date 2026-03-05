Left Menu

Congress Renominates Abhishek Manu Singhvi Amidst Rajya Sabha Candidate Announcements

Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi expresses his gratitude after being renominated for Rajya Sabha elections from Telangana. The Congress party announced additional candidates for different states, with polls scheduled for March 16. The nomination process concludes shortly, ahead of the upcoming biennial elections to fill 37 Rajya Sabha seats.

Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant political development, Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi has been renominated by his party for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Singhvi expressed deep gratitude towards the Congress leadership, stating that he feels overwhelmed by the support and affection received over the past two years since his initial appointment.

The Congress party has announced a list of nominees for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections, with notable figures such as Vem Narender Reddy from Telangana and Phulo Devi Netam among the candidates representing various states. Singhvi, alongside Reddy, will contest the elections from Telangana, reinforcing their roles within the party structure.

The upcoming elections are scheduled for March 16, with vote counting set to occur on the same day. This election cycle aims to fill 37 vacancies in the Rajya Sabha as the terms for current members from multiple states are set to conclude shortly. The nomination process upon completion of scrutiny and withdrawal phases will determine the final contestants.

