Electrification and Repair Efforts in Mizoram: Challenges and Progress

In Mizoram, 45 villages remain unelectrified, according to Power and Electricity Minister F Rodingliana. In response to queries from opposition BJP member Prova Chakma, the minister affirmed that efforts to bring electricity to these areas are ongoing.

Under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, sanctions have been secured, and three contractors are set to electrify these remote locations. Initial supplies are now reaching designated sites.

The minister acknowledged widespread transformer issues, with 71 currently awaiting repair due to logistical challenges and road conditions. In response, a multi-step repair process is in place, and backup stocks are maintained when possible. Efforts to replace corroded electric poles and extend Low Tension lines are also planned, utilizing government funds.