Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Birthday Celebration: Initiatives for Education, Healthcare, and Empowerment
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan marked his 67th birthday by launching initiatives including 'Mama coaching classes,' 'Mama Mobile Hospital,' and the distribution of motorized tricycles for persons with disabilities. These initiatives focus on education, healthcare in rural areas, and self-reliance for disabled individuals, driven by his commitment to public service.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated his 67th birthday with the launch of several key initiatives aimed at education and healthcare. Among them are 'Mama coaching classes' for students and the 'Mama Mobile Hospital' for rural areas.
Chouhan, referred to as 'mama' by his supporters, also introduced a program to distribute motorized tricycles to individuals with disabilities. He marked the occasion as 'Love and Service Resolution Day' and emphasized the importance of environmental protection through tree planting.
In an effort to foster self-reliance across society, the minister's initiatives are designed to support the economically disadvantaged, encourage academic excellence, and improve healthcare accessibility in rural regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
