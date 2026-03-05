Left Menu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Birthday Celebration: Initiatives for Education, Healthcare, and Empowerment

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan marked his 67th birthday by launching initiatives including 'Mama coaching classes,' 'Mama Mobile Hospital,' and the distribution of motorized tricycles for persons with disabilities. These initiatives focus on education, healthcare in rural areas, and self-reliance for disabled individuals, driven by his commitment to public service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:36 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Birthday Celebration: Initiatives for Education, Healthcare, and Empowerment
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated his 67th birthday with the launch of several key initiatives aimed at education and healthcare. Among them are 'Mama coaching classes' for students and the 'Mama Mobile Hospital' for rural areas.

Chouhan, referred to as 'mama' by his supporters, also introduced a program to distribute motorized tricycles to individuals with disabilities. He marked the occasion as 'Love and Service Resolution Day' and emphasized the importance of environmental protection through tree planting.

In an effort to foster self-reliance across society, the minister's initiatives are designed to support the economically disadvantaged, encourage academic excellence, and improve healthcare accessibility in rural regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Triumphant Return: Wrestler Priyanshi Prajapati's Safe Homecoming from Albania

Triumphant Return: Wrestler Priyanshi Prajapati's Safe Homecoming from Alban...

 India
2
Wizz Air Navigates Financial Turbulence Amid Middle East Conflict

Wizz Air Navigates Financial Turbulence Amid Middle East Conflict

 Global
3
Tragic End: Couple's Dispute Over Childlessness Leads to Murder-Suicide

Tragic End: Couple's Dispute Over Childlessness Leads to Murder-Suicide

 India
4
Stranded in Sharjah: A Safe Return Amid Middle East Tension

Stranded in Sharjah: A Safe Return Amid Middle East Tension

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026