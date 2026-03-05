Left Menu

Congress Leader Qarra Criticizes Modi's Silence on Iran, Predicts 2026 as Watershed Year

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Qarra criticized Prime Minister Modi for his silence on Iran's situation, predicting 2026 as a crucial year for the BJP government. He accused the government of compromising national interests and announced protests against recent trade deals affecting local producers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Qarra launched a critical offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticizing his silence on the developments in Iran. During an interactive party session, Qarra claimed 2026 could be a pivotal year for the BJP government under Modi's leadership.

Qarra expressed his disappointment with the Prime Minister for not commenting on the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, suggesting Modi's lack of stance on international issues is isolating him politically. The Congress leader linked Modi's leadership challenges to historical lessons, indicating parallels with pre-Independence era initiatives.

Further, Qarra highlighted a recent trade agreement, warning of its negative impact on local agricultural sectors. He stated the deal compromises national interest over business protection, particularly referencing Adani Group, and announced district-wide protests on March 9 to raise awareness and counter these policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

