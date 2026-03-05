Left Menu

Sachin Pilot Calls for India's Diplomatic Neutrality Amidst West Asia Conflict

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot emphasized the need for India to maintain its traditional diplomatic neutrality amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Highlighting concerns over regional and international developments, he urged the Indian government to take a stand on global issues affecting its strategic interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:00 IST
Sachin Pilot Calls for India's Diplomatic Neutrality Amidst West Asia Conflict
conflict
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot has voiced his concern over the ongoing conflict in West Asia, urging the Indian government to maintain its longstanding tradition of diplomatic neutrality. He emphasized the need for India to take a clear stand on global affairs, particularly those impacting its strategic interests.

Pilot referenced a recent incident involving a US strike on an Iranian vessel in international waters near Sri Lanka, stressing that India should not remain silent in such situations. He highlighted the vessel's involvement in a military exercise with Indian forces and called for the government to vocalize its stance on the matter.

Addressing broader concerns, Pilot warned against one-sided international agreements, pointing out a past deal with the US that favored American interests. He also called for the safe return of Indians stranded in Gulf nations amid rising tensions, emphasizing India's historical diplomatic principles and neutrality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Embassy Office Parks REIT Secures Rs 1,400 Crore in Debenture Issue

Embassy Office Parks REIT Secures Rs 1,400 Crore in Debenture Issue

 India
2
Bottas's Penalty Wiped: Cadillac Enters F1 Spotlight

Bottas's Penalty Wiped: Cadillac Enters F1 Spotlight

 Global
3
Explosive Attack on Tanker Highlights Gulf Tensions

Explosive Attack on Tanker Highlights Gulf Tensions

 Iraq
4
An Iranian government agency says at least 1,230 people have been killed in the war, reports AP.

An Iranian government agency says at least 1,230 people have been killed in ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026