Sachin Pilot Calls for India's Diplomatic Neutrality Amidst West Asia Conflict

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot has voiced his concern over the ongoing conflict in West Asia, urging the Indian government to maintain its longstanding tradition of diplomatic neutrality. He emphasized the need for India to take a clear stand on global affairs, particularly those impacting its strategic interests.

Pilot referenced a recent incident involving a US strike on an Iranian vessel in international waters near Sri Lanka, stressing that India should not remain silent in such situations. He highlighted the vessel's involvement in a military exercise with Indian forces and called for the government to vocalize its stance on the matter.

Addressing broader concerns, Pilot warned against one-sided international agreements, pointing out a past deal with the US that favored American interests. He also called for the safe return of Indians stranded in Gulf nations amid rising tensions, emphasizing India's historical diplomatic principles and neutrality.

