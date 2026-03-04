US Strikes Back: Iranian Official Connected to Trump Plot Killed

The United States military reported on Wednesday that it has successfully executed an operation resulting in the death of an Iranian official. This individual was reportedly the head of a unit implicated in an alleged assassination plot targeting former President Donald Trump.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced at a news briefing that the leader responsible for attempting to assassinate President Trump has been eliminated. He emphasized that while this was not the primary focus of military efforts, accountability was ensured for those involved in the plot.

The unnamed official was targeted on Tuesday. This follows a 2024 U.S. Justice Department indictment of an Iranian man linked to a plot by the IRGC intending to assassinate Trump. Iran has refuted claims of targeting Trump or other U.S. officials.

