Left Menu

US Strikes Back: Iranian Official Connected to Trump Plot Killed

The U.S. military announced the killing of an Iranian official who led a unit allegedly plotting to assassinate former President Donald Trump. The operation was not a primary focus, but the official was eventually targeted. Tehran denies involvement in targeting Trump or other U.S. officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 19:25 IST
US Strikes Back: Iranian Official Connected to Trump Plot Killed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States military reported on Wednesday that it has successfully executed an operation resulting in the death of an Iranian official. This individual was reportedly the head of a unit implicated in an alleged assassination plot targeting former President Donald Trump.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced at a news briefing that the leader responsible for attempting to assassinate President Trump has been eliminated. He emphasized that while this was not the primary focus of military efforts, accountability was ensured for those involved in the plot.

The unnamed official was targeted on Tuesday. This follows a 2024 U.S. Justice Department indictment of an Iranian man linked to a plot by the IRGC intending to assassinate Trump. Iran has refuted claims of targeting Trump or other U.S. officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious Splash Near Dubai: Unidentified Projectile Incident

Mysterious Splash Near Dubai: Unidentified Projectile Incident

 United Arab Emirates
2
Sri Lankan Navy Rescues Iranian Sailors as US-Iran Maritime Tensions Flare

Sri Lankan Navy Rescues Iranian Sailors as US-Iran Maritime Tensions Flare

 Sri Lanka
3
Mumbai Airport Seizure: Customs Crackdown Yields Rs 46 Crore in Contraband

Mumbai Airport Seizure: Customs Crackdown Yields Rs 46 Crore in Contraband

 India
4
Wall Street Rallies Amid Geopolitical Developments

Wall Street Rallies Amid Geopolitical Developments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026