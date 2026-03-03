Left Menu

Jealous Affair Ignites: Man Sets Fire to Official's Vehicles Over Girlfriend's Job

A man named Golu Yadav was arrested for allegedly setting fire to two vehicles of an Uttar Pradesh government official. Yadav was enraged by his girlfriend's job as a cook at the official's residence. The incident resulted in complete destruction of the vehicles. Legal proceedings are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kushinagar | Updated: 03-03-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 17:48 IST
  • India

An incident of jealousy turned criminal as Golu Yadav allegedly set ablaze two vehicles belonging to a government official due to his dissatisfaction over his girlfriend's employment.

The vehicles, parked outside the Block Development Officer Ram Khelawan Seth's temporary residence, were completely destroyed in the blaze.

Yadav, infuriated by his girlfriend's work conditions, confessed to the crime after police investigation utilizing call detail records. Further legal actions continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

