Pride and Sacrifice: The Legacy of Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar

Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar's untimely death in a fighter jet crash during a training sortie has left his father, Ravindra Duragkar, and family in profound grief. The retired railway employee from Nagpur recalls their last conversation and a recent family gathering.

The Indian Air Force confirmed that Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh lost their lives in the crash involving a Su-30 MKI fighter jet over Assam's Karbi Anglong district. Ravindra Duragkar vividly remembers his son's pride in his role and his commitment to the Air Force.

Purvesh, who was deeply dedicated to his duties, had participated in the significant Operation Sindoor against terror bases in Pakistan. Despite being originally posted in Tezpur, he was temporarily working from Jorhat due to runway maintenance. His passing is a profound loss to his family and colleagues.