Left Menu

Pride and Sacrifice: The Legacy of Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar

Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar tragically died in a fighter jet crash during a training sortie. His father, Ravindra, a retired railway employee, recalls their last conversation and Purvesh's dedication to the Indian Air Force. The young officer’s commitment was evident in his participation in Operation Sindoor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 06-03-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 13:00 IST
Pride and Sacrifice: The Legacy of Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar
  • Country:
  • India

Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar's untimely death in a fighter jet crash during a training sortie has left his father, Ravindra Duragkar, and family in profound grief. The retired railway employee from Nagpur recalls their last conversation and a recent family gathering.

The Indian Air Force confirmed that Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh lost their lives in the crash involving a Su-30 MKI fighter jet over Assam's Karbi Anglong district. Ravindra Duragkar vividly remembers his son's pride in his role and his commitment to the Air Force.

Purvesh, who was deeply dedicated to his duties, had participated in the significant Operation Sindoor against terror bases in Pakistan. Despite being originally posted in Tezpur, he was temporarily working from Jorhat due to runway maintenance. His passing is a profound loss to his family and colleagues.

TRENDING

1
Tehri Lake: The New Hub for Water and Adventure Sports in India

Tehri Lake: The New Hub for Water and Adventure Sports in India

 India
2
Election Chief Urges Global Role Model Status for Kerala's Upcoming Elections

Election Chief Urges Global Role Model Status for Kerala's Upcoming Election...

 India
3
Silent Defiance: Iranian Women's Soccer Team Sparks Controversy

Silent Defiance: Iranian Women's Soccer Team Sparks Controversy

 Global
4
The Backbone of India's Food Security: FCI's Role in Policy Execution

The Backbone of India's Food Security: FCI's Role in Policy Execution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026