Pride and Sacrifice: The Legacy of Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar
Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar tragically died in a fighter jet crash during a training sortie. His father, Ravindra, a retired railway employee, recalls their last conversation and Purvesh's dedication to the Indian Air Force. The young officer’s commitment was evident in his participation in Operation Sindoor.
- Country:
- India
Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar's untimely death in a fighter jet crash during a training sortie has left his father, Ravindra Duragkar, and family in profound grief. The retired railway employee from Nagpur recalls their last conversation and a recent family gathering.
The Indian Air Force confirmed that Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh lost their lives in the crash involving a Su-30 MKI fighter jet over Assam's Karbi Anglong district. Ravindra Duragkar vividly remembers his son's pride in his role and his commitment to the Air Force.
Purvesh, who was deeply dedicated to his duties, had participated in the significant Operation Sindoor against terror bases in Pakistan. Despite being originally posted in Tezpur, he was temporarily working from Jorhat due to runway maintenance. His passing is a profound loss to his family and colleagues.
- READ MORE ON:
- Flight Lieutenant
- IAF
- Su-30
- MKI
- crash
- training sortie
- Operation Sindoor
- Nagpur
- Purvesh Duragkar
- Pride
ALSO READ
Memorial will be set up for Dy CM Ajit Pawar, who died in air crash in January, says Fadnavis; dedicates budget to late NCP leader.
Tragedy in the Skies: Assam Mourns Loss of IAF Pilots in Jet Crash
Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar sustained fatal injuries in the Su-30 crash: IAF.
Maharashtra CID Scrutiny Under Fire Over Plane Crash Investigation
Two pilots killed in Sukhoi crash in Assam's Karbi Anglong district: IAF.