BJP Criticizes West Bengal Government Over Electoral Roll Discrepancies

Dilip Ghosh, a prominent BJP leader, has accused the West Bengal government of hindering the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. According to Ghosh, the process, which is progressing smoothly elsewhere in India, is being deliberately complicated by local officials in West Bengal. He expressed concern that the delays could impact the timely completion of the revision.

Ghosh criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's decision to protest against the ongoing SIR on March 6, suggesting that her time as leader is drawing to a close with the impending State Assembly elections. He claimed that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government obstructs the distribution of central schemes and funds to the populace.

In response, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee announced a protest by the CM at Metro Channel on the alleged electoral roll discrepancies. This development follows a significant drop in the state's voter count, with the Election Commission of India's final electoral roll reflecting a reduction of over 61 lakh voters after the December 2025 draft list revision.

