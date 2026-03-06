Left Menu

Venus Williams' Challenging Return to BNP Paribas Open

Legendary tennis player Venus Williams, at 45, fell in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open to Diane Parry. Despite recent setbacks, Williams remains a fan favorite, cherishing the support she receives. Competing as a wild card entry, her return to Indian Wells marks her 10th career appearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indianwells | Updated: 06-03-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 13:00 IST
Venus Williams' Challenging Return to BNP Paribas Open
Venus Williams

Venus Williams experienced a disappointing return to the BNP Paribas Open, succumbing in the first round with scores of 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-1 to France's Diane Parry. As a 45-year-old, Williams holds a wild card spot but has been unable to break her streak of eight consecutive singles match defeats.

Despite the loss, Williams expressed gratitude for the home crowd's support, stating, "Losing isn't fun, but it's great to play in front of a home crowd." She noted the thrill of having dedicated fans and emphasized taking lessons from each match, acknowledging the realities of sports and life.

Williams' latest appearance at Indian Wells comes 30 years after her debut at the venue, where she competed for the 10th time. Last year, she declined a wild card but accepted one this year, marking her first appearance since 2024. Parry advances to face 15th-ranked American Madison Keys next.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tehri Lake: The New Hub for Water and Adventure Sports in India

Tehri Lake: The New Hub for Water and Adventure Sports in India

 India
2
Election Chief Urges Global Role Model Status for Kerala's Upcoming Elections

Election Chief Urges Global Role Model Status for Kerala's Upcoming Election...

 India
3
Silent Defiance: Iranian Women's Soccer Team Sparks Controversy

Silent Defiance: Iranian Women's Soccer Team Sparks Controversy

 Global
4
The Backbone of India's Food Security: FCI's Role in Policy Execution

The Backbone of India's Food Security: FCI's Role in Policy Execution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026