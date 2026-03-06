Venus Williams' Challenging Return to BNP Paribas Open

Venus Williams experienced a disappointing return to the BNP Paribas Open, succumbing in the first round with scores of 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-1 to France's Diane Parry. As a 45-year-old, Williams holds a wild card spot but has been unable to break her streak of eight consecutive singles match defeats.

Despite the loss, Williams expressed gratitude for the home crowd's support, stating, "Losing isn't fun, but it's great to play in front of a home crowd." She noted the thrill of having dedicated fans and emphasized taking lessons from each match, acknowledging the realities of sports and life.

Williams' latest appearance at Indian Wells comes 30 years after her debut at the venue, where she competed for the 10th time. Last year, she declined a wild card but accepted one this year, marking her first appearance since 2024. Parry advances to face 15th-ranked American Madison Keys next.

